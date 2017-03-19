Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
* Manchester City came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Liverpool
* Liverpool's former City man James Milner scored from the spot
* Sergio Aguero equalised from Kevin de Bruyne's fine low cross
* De Bruyne hit a post as City went for a winner
* Adam Lallana missed a great chance for Liverpool near the end
* City away to Arsenal next; Liverpool at home to Everton MANCHESTER CITY 1 LIVERPOOL 1
March 19 Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
City, in third place, stayed a point ahead of the Merseysiders with a game in hand thanks to Sergio Aguero's equalising goal.
Knocked out of the Champions League by Monaco in midweek, City fell behind when full back Gael Clichy conceded a penalty six minutes after halftime and James Milner scored from the spot against his old club.
Liverpool, who had come into the game more after a slow start, were pegged back 18 minutes later when Aguero scored from Kevin de Bruyne's fine low cross.
De Bruyne then hit a post and Adam Lallana missed badly for Liverpool in an exciting finish. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.