Nov 21 The Juergen Klopp effect began to really take effect on Saturday as Liverpool hammered mercurial Manchester City 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to provide the Merseysiders' new coach with his most striking Premier League win yet.

Klopp's men defeated struggling champions Chelsea 3-1 last month but an own goal from Eliaquim Mangala and two beautifully worked goals from Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, all in the first 32 minutes, put them on their way to an even more impressive triumph on the road.

Sergio Aguero, a minute before halftime, produced a brilliant curling effort to threaten the possibility of a comeback win that could have put erratic City back on top of the table.

Yet Liverpool, whose impressive Brazilian Firmino squandered a couple of other opportunities to seal the emphatic triumph, completed the rout with a thunderous, if unlikely, 81st minute strike from Martin Skrtel.

Having lost just once in eight matches since Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool now lie ninth in the table on 20 points with City in third on 26, behind Manchester United on 27 and surprise leaders Leicester City on 28. (Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)