Manchester City have signed defender Pablo Mari from Gimnastic de Tarragona, the Spanish side have confirmed.

The 22-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee, with British media reports suggesting he will immediately be loaned to Spanish segunda (second division) side Girona.

"We thank Pablo Mari for the commitment, discipline and hard work that he contributed during these three years in the ranks of the first team," read a statement on Gimnastic's website (www.gimnasticdetarragona.cat).

"Gimnastic de Tarragona wishes Mari good luck on a personal and professional level at his new team, Manchester City."

Mari signed for Gimnastic from Mallorca in 2013 and made 90 appearances for the Spanish side, helping them reach the segunda in 2015.

Mari becomes City's 10th summer signing during Pep Guardiola's first transfer window at the Etihad Stadium.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)