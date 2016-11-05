Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 5/11/16 Middlesbrough's Marten de Roon celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

A stoppage-time goal from Martin de Roon earned Middlesbrough an unlikely 1-1 draw at Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

With title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal playing on Sunday, City had hoped to take full advantage, but failed to make their early dominance pay and were stunned when De Roon headed home powerfully from a George Friend cross.

City, who beat Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, looked on course for a comfortable win when Sergio Aguero tapped in a cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 43rd minute, his 150th goal for the club.

Alvaro Negredo almost equalised straight after the break but his chip from the halfway line was well saved by Claudio Bravo and Aguero missed a great chance to double City's lead before De Roon gave the visitors the last word.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)