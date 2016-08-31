Football Soccer Britain - Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 28/8/16Manchester City's Samir Nasri and Fabian Delph on the substitutes bench before the match Action Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

LONDON Samir Nasri has left Manchester City for Sevilla on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Like goalkeeper Joe Hart, who joined Torino on loan earlier, the former French international midfielder does not feature in new manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

Nasri, 29, joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and helped them win two Premier League titles.

Badly affected by injuries last season, he started only four league games, but came on during Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United for his 176th appearance.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue,; Editing by Neville Dalton)