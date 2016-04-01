LONDON, April 1 England's only Champions League quarter-finalists Manchester City are resigned to being without influential midfielder Yaya Toure as well as goalkeeper Joe Hart and captain Vincent Kompany for the first leg against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

"For the three of them it is difficult," manager Manuel Pellegrini told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Bournemouth.

"I am not 100 per cent sure but I think it will be difficult for them to play on Wednesday," the Chilean added.

"Yaya has a problem in his knee and he was playing in the last game with some trouble."

There was better news of midfielders Samir Nasri and Kevin De Bruyne, who are both available for the trip to Bournemouth.

Nasri's last appearance was against the same opponents in October, when City won 5-1 and were top of the table.

Now they have dropped to fourth, only a point ahead of West Ham United and Manchester United after winning one of their last six games.

"It is very important to try to finish as near to the top of the table as we can," said Pellegrini, who will be replaced by Bayern Munich's Pep Guardiola at the end of the season.

"(Nasri) had a very long injury, very unexpected," the manager added. "Now he has the last part of the season to demonstrate how good a player he is."

Defender Martin Demichelis was included in the squad despite being charged by the Football Association this week over alleged betting offences.

"He told me what he did. We must see what the FA determines about that," Pellegrini said.

"If he has made a mistake we will see how important it is but I don't think it will be a very serious mistake." (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)