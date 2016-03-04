Football Soccer - Liverpool v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Final - Wembley Stadium - 28/2/16Manchester City's Yaya Toure celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the penalty shootout Reuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will return for Saturday's visit of bottom club Aston Villa after missing the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool with a foot injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

The Ivorian was injured in Sunday's League Cup final shootout win over Liverpool and did not travel to Anfield for the Premier League rematch that left City 10 points behind leaders Leicester City, having played a game less.

Pellegrini, still without midfielders Samir Nasri, Fabian Delph and Kevin de Bruyne, is looking to end a run of three league defeats in a row.

"It seemed that we didn't recover from the 120 minutes from Sunday. We didn't play well. We conceded two goals in four minutes and the game was over," he told a news conference.

"Remember the first season I was here, we needed to win the three games in hand and we won the three games. Everyone said we were out of it but we won the games and won the title.

"This group of players will never give up while we have the option to do it."

The Chilean warned his players against complacency against Villa who held them to a goalless draw in November.

"We play at home against the team in the worst position in the Premier League but the worst mistake we can make is thinking that we've already won the game," Pellegrini said.

City are looking over their shoulders and are fourth in the table, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference having relinquished a six-point lead over their bitter rivals in less than a month.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)