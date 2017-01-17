Britain Soccer Football - Everton v Manchester City - Premier League - Goodison Park - 15/1/17 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna looks dejected after Everton's Ademola Lookman scores their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

LONDON Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40,000 pounds ($49,236.00) on Tuesday and warned about his future conduct after a post on social media that appeared to accuse a referee of bias.

The French international was charged with misconduct by the FA for his "10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team" Instagram post after City beat Burnley 2-1 in the Premier League on Jan. 2.

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the FA alleged that Frenchman Sagna's comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official's integrity.

($1 = 0.8124 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)