Leroy Sane has travelled to England ahead of a proposed move to Premier League club Manchester City, the German winger's side Schalke 04 have confirmed.

The 20-year-old, who has not travelled with the Bundesliga club for a training camp in Austria, scored eight goals and had six assists for Schalke last season as the club finished fifth in the league table.

"Leroy #Sane is currently in Manchester and will not be travelling with #Schalke to the training camp," Schalke tweeted on their verified account (@s04_en) on Monday.

The promising youngster had asked to leave Schalke, the club's director confirmed last month, and British media reports said that the deal could be worth around 30 million pounds ($39.53 million).

Sane was also part of Joachim Loew's Germany squad for the European Championship, making a late substitute appearance in the 2-0 defeat against France in the semi-finals.

($1 = 0.7588 pounds)

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)