Manchester City new signing Leroy Sane is confident he would evolve into a complete player under manager Pep Guardiola but the 20-year-old has urged patience as he adjusts to life in the Premier League.

The German winger scored eight league goals and set up another six in the Bundesliga last season before he joined City from Schalke 04 on a five-year deal on Tuesday.

"One of the reasons I decided to join City was Pep Guardiola; he convinced me to come here and that I can continue to progress. I know I will learn a lot under him and now I can take the next step in my career," Sane told the club website (www.mancity.com).

"I followed Pep at Barcelona and at Bayern (Munich) where he achieved a lot and worked really well with young players. I think he can make me a more complete player,"

"I will need a bit of time to start with because it's another league and there's a different style of play, but I think I can adapt quickly."

City kick off the new season on Aug. 13, when they host Sunderland.

