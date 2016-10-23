* City drew 1-1 with Southampton to return to top of table

* Guardiola's side have now gone five games without a win

* Poor pass from Stones to Redmond gifted Saints the lead

* Centre half then had goal ruled out for Aguero offside

* Iheanacho made impact from the bench with 56th-minute equaliser

* Kompany given first league start of the season for City

* City home to WBA Oct. 29; Southampton home to Chelsea Oct. 30 MANCHESTER CITY 1 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Oct 23 Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League on goal difference after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side, who began the season with 10 straight victories, have now gone five games without a win in all competitions, equalling the Spaniard's worst run as a manager.

It could have been even worse for City after they gifted Southampton the lead when a wayward pass from John Stones put Nathan Redmond in on goal after 27 minutes.

Moments later Stones thought he had atoned by bundling the ball into the net but his goal was disallowed for a Sergio Aguero offside. Guardiola reacted to the poor first half by replacing De Bruyne with Kelechi Iheanacho, who made an immediate impact by scoring from close range after Fernandinho found Leroy Sane with an exquisite crossfield pass.

Saints remained a threat on the break and Claudio Bravo saved well from Charlie Austin on 74 minutes while Aguero went close at the other end, where Raheem Sterling was a constant threat as City pushed for the elusive winner. (Reporting by Neil Robinson)