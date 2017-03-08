* Man City were held to a goalless draw by Stoke

* Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf missed an early chance

* Sane lashed an effort over for City in the second half

* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time

* City stayed third in the table, 10 points behind Chelsea

* Man City next face Liverpool at home, Stoke host Chelsea

MANCHESTER CITY 0 STOKE CITY 0

March 8 Manchester City failed to fire in a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Stoke City on Wednesday that left them third in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

City, who had won their previous four league games, were bereft of ideas and attacking threat in a dismal first half and only came to life after the break as Leroy Sane and David Silva missed good chances and Kelechi Iheanacho volleyed wide in stoppage time.

Stoke had been much the better side in the first half and should have taken the lead when Mame Biram Diouf scuffed an early effort, but they held on bravely as City upped the pressure towards the end.

The result moved City up to 56 points, behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, having failed to claw back any significant ground on Antonio Conte's table-toppers. Stoke remain ninth on 36 points. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)