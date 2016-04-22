The Champions League has not been a distraction for Manchester City in the Premier League, manager Manuel Pellegrini said after his side's erratic performances continued in Tuesday's draw with struggling Newcastle United.

City, on a four-game unbeaten streak this month, won just two of their seven league games between February and March, a run which left them out of the title race.

With the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, City, in fourth place and two points ahead of Manchester United with four games left, play Stoke City on Saturday.

"It's very important we're in the Champions League semi-final but that doesn't mean we're not worried about the Premier League," Pellegrini told reporters on Friday.

"The best way to prepare for Tuesday is to beat Stoke, to score goals, keep a clean sheet and that will help us prepare."

With City keen to cement their place in next season's Champions League, Pellegrini is prepared to risk his players against Mark Hughes's team.

"Injury risk is always there. See the big teams, they are involved in both domestic and European titles. If you want to be a big team you must want to be in every competition. The semis is big but we must also finish high," Pellegrini said.

Midfielder Samir Nasri has not made a full recovery from injury but should be fit to face Real but creative midfielder David Silva is available for selection.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)