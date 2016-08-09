Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Factbox on England central defender John Stones, who joined Manchester City from Everton for 47.5 million pounds ($61.64 million) on Tuesday, making him the world's second most expensive defender.
Born May 28, 1994, Barnsley, England
CLUB CAREER
* Came through Barnsley's youth system and joined Everton for 3 million pounds in January 2013.
* Made his Everton debut against Stevenage in the League Cup in August 2013 and his Premier League debut against Chelsea in September.
* Made 77 league appearances for Everton and developed a reputation as a ball-playing centre back.
* Emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United and Chelsea last season, with Everton rejecting multiple bids by Chelsea, as well as a transfer request from the 22-year-old.
* Joined Manchester City on a six-year deal that makes him the world's second most expensive defender behind Brazilian David Luiz.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
* Named in England's squad for the under-20s World Cup in 2013.
* Made his senior international debut for England in a friendly against Peru at Wembley in May 2014.
* Was part of England's squad at the Under-21 European championship in June 2015 but they failed to progress past the group stages.
* Has 10 senior caps for England and was part of the Euro 2016 squad that lost to Iceland in the last 16.
($1 = 0.7707 pounds)
(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
