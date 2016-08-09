Factbox on England central defender John Stones, who joined Manchester City from Everton for 47.5 million pounds ($61.64 million) on Tuesday, making him the world's second most expensive defender.

Born May 28, 1994, Barnsley, England

CLUB CAREER

* Came through Barnsley's youth system and joined Everton for 3 million pounds in January 2013.

* Made his Everton debut against Stevenage in the League Cup in August 2013 and his Premier League debut against Chelsea in September.

* Made 77 league appearances for Everton and developed a reputation as a ball-playing centre back.

* Emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United and Chelsea last season, with Everton rejecting multiple bids by Chelsea, as well as a transfer request from the 22-year-old.

* Joined Manchester City on a six-year deal that makes him the world's second most expensive defender behind Brazilian David Luiz.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* Named in England's squad for the under-20s World Cup in 2013.

* Made his senior international debut for England in a friendly against Peru at Wembley in May 2014.

* Was part of England's squad at the Under-21 European championship in June 2015 but they failed to progress past the group stages.

* Has 10 senior caps for England and was part of the Euro 2016 squad that lost to Iceland in the last 16.

