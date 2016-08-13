MANCHESTER CITY 2 SUNDERLAND 1

Aug 13 Defender Paddy McNair's late own goal ensured new coach Pep Guardiola's Premier League career got off to a winning start as Manchester City downed Sunderland 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Debutant McNair, under pressure from Kelechi Iheanacho, turned the ball past keeper Vito Mannone in the 87th minute to deny Sunderland a point after Jermain Defoe's nerveless second-half finish had cancelled out Sergio Aguero's early penalty.

Aguero fired City into the lead in the fourth minute after Patrick van Aanholt brought down the lively Raheem Sterling but City were lethargic in attack despite enjoying the vast majority of possession.

Sunderland thought they had taken a point when the evergreen Defoe peeled away from the home defence after being picked out by Jack Rodwell in the 71st minute. However, coach David Moyes was denied a debut draw as City's growing pressure finally told. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)