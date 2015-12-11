LONDON Dec 11 Manchester City have no plans for new signings in next month's transfer window despite recent inconsistency, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

Before coming from 2-1 down with 12 minutes left to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-2 and top their Champions League group in midweek, City had lost three games out of four, including a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool and 2-0 loss to Stoke City.

Pellegrini believes, however, that they will be strong enough once a number of senior players recover from injury.

"I think we have a squad that is the best in this moment," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game with managerless Swansea City.

"At the moment - no changes."

Striker Sergio Aguero is still not ready to return, although Pellegrini said he was due to start training next week and hopes to be fit to play against Arsenal in a key game on Monday week.

Captain Vincent Kompany will also return to training next week but fellow defender Pablo Zabaleta and midfielders Fernando and Samir Nasri are all still out.

Argentine centre half Martin Demichelis is available again.

Pellegrini wants more goals from Raheem Sterling, who scored twice in the comeback against Moenchengladbach.

"Raheem Sterling's not just a striker but one of his targets must be to improve the amount of goals he scores every season," Pellegrini said.

"Playing with Kun (Aguero), Yaya (Toure) and David (Silva) every day is important for a young player like Sterling. It will make him a better player."

