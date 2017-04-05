Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
LONDON, April 5 Manchester City's owners have added to their global portfolio of football clubs by acquiring the Uruguayan side Atletico Torque, City Football Group (CFG) said on Wednesday.
"The investment in CA Torque enables our organisation to build on existing connectivity in Uruguay and helps to expand the options for identifying and developing local and South American talent," a statement on City's website said.
City Football Group (CFG) have also entered into a collaboration agreement with Atletico Venezuela of the Primera Division of Venezuela.
CFG already own MLS club New York City and Melbourne City in Australia's A League. They also have a stake in Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the J League. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.