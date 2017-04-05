LONDON, April 5 Manchester City's owners have added to their global portfolio of football clubs by acquiring the Uruguayan side Atletico Torque, City Football Group (CFG) said on Wednesday.

"The investment in CA Torque enables our organisation to build on existing connectivity in Uruguay and helps to expand the options for identifying and developing local and South American talent," a statement on City's website said.

City Football Group (CFG) have also entered into a collaboration agreement with Atletico Venezuela of the Primera Division of Venezuela.

CFG already own MLS club New York City and Melbourne City in Australia's A League. They also have a stake in Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the J League. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)