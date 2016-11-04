LONDON Midfielder Yaya Toure has apologised to Manchester City for "misunderstandings" that resulted in him being frozen out of manager Pep Guardiola's team, but his agent Dimitri Seluk ruled out a similar move on his part.

"I'm not apologising," Seluk told talkSPORT on Friday. "Apologise for what?

"Maybe Toure has apologised for this, but I don't know for what. I think Yaya doesn't mean this. He wants peace between him and Guardiola," added the Ukrainian.

Guardiola has refused to pick the 33-year-old Ivory Coast player until he receives an apology from Seluk, who criticised the manager's decision to leave Toure out of City's Champions League squad.

"I wish to apologise - on behalf of myself and those who represent me - to the management team and all those working at the club for the misunderstandings from the past," Toure, four-times African Footballer of the Year, said in a statement.

"Those statements do not represent my views on the club or the people who work there. I have nothing but respect for Manchester City and only wish the best for the football club.

"I am immensely proud to have played a part in the club's history and want to help City succeed further. I live to play football and entertain the fans."

Toure was a mainstay of City's midfield since joining from Guardiola's Barcelona in 2010 but has played just once this season, the second leg of a Champions League playoff tie against Steaua Bucharest when City had a 5-0 lead from the first game.

Guardiola acknowledged Toure's apology but indicated the player could not expect a speedy recall and was likely to remain on the fringe.

"I spoke with Yaya this morning. It was private and of course I read what he wrote and that's all. Of course, it's good news for Manchester City, that's the most important thing and for Yaya as well," said the Spaniard.

"Yaya is in our meetings and our training sessions. You know the situation, nothing changed."

City have not missed the Ivorian, with the club leading the Premier League on goal difference and beating Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League group stages.

They play Middlesbrough at home on Saturday.

