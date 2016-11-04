Nov 4 Midfielder Yaya Toure has apologised to Manchester City for the "misunderstandings" that have resulted in him being frozen out of manager Pep Guardiola's team.

Guardiola has refused to pick the 33-year-old until he receives an apology from the player's agent, Dimitri Seluk, who criticised the manager's decision to leave Toure out of City's Champions League squad.

"I wish to apologise -- on behalf of myself and those who represent me -- to the management team and all those working at the club for the misunderstandings from the past," the four-times African Footballer of the Year said in a statement on Friday.

"Those statements do not represent my views on the club or the people who work there.

"I have nothing but respect for Manchester City and only wish the best for the football club.

"I am immensely proud to have played a part in the club's history and want to help City succeed further. I live to play football and entertain the fans."

Toure was a mainstay of City's midfield since joining from Guardiola's Barcelona in 2010 but has played just once this season, the second leg of a Champions League playoff tie against Steaua Bucharest when City had a 5-0 lead from the first game. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)