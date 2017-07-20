FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Joined Man City to win silverware, says Walker
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 20, 2017 / 9:19 AM / a day ago

Joined Man City to win silverware, says Walker

2 Min Read

Football Soccer - Manchester City training - NRG Center, Houston, Texas, U.S., July 19, 2017 - Manchester City's Kyle Walker trains.Daniel Kramer

(Reuters) - England right back Kyle Walker has said he joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur to win trophies, with the North London side sometimes lacking the edge to get over the line.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs have come close to clinching their first top division league title since 1961 but could only finish in the top three during the last two seasons. They are yet to win a major trophy since the League Cup triumph in 2008.

"I am hoping with the world-class players we have here that we will go and lift a trophy, which is what I want to do in my career," Walker told the BBC.

"I was unfortunate at Tottenham. We made it so close in the last two seasons, it was just that sometimes we were unlucky. Sometimes we just didn't have that little bit of edge.

"I needed a new challenge. This would have been my ninth season at Tottenham. Sometimes you need to come out of your comfort zone a little bit."

Walker, who was signed by City for 50 million pounds ($64.92 million), according to British media reports, said he was excited to work with former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

"The manager was a big thing for me (coming to City). I wanted to come and play under him," the 27-year-old added.

"He's worked with Dani Alves and all the top players at Barcelona, plus (Philipp) Lahm at Bayern Munich, that was a big attraction for me."

Walker is set to face his former team mates on July 29 when City meet Spurs in a pre-season friendly in Nashville.

City, who finished third in the Premier League last season, visit newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening game of the new campaign on Aug. 12.

($1 = 0.7702 pounds)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.