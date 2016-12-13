Dec 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has launched a staunch defence of his preferred possession-based style of play, saying the team's poor form will not force him to change his idea of the best style of football.

City made a flying start under Guardiola, winning their first 10 games, but have won just four times in 15 matches since, a run which has left them fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

"No way. We are going to play the way I feel. I believe in the way I like to play, I am sorry," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he was contemplating a change of style ahead of Wednesday's game with Watford.

"If I cannot do that, the chairman will decide. But there's no way I will change. Of course I have to adapt, but that doesn't mean I change the way I believe. You have to play in this kind of way. It's the best way.

"I thought maybe it would be shorter to adapt but I am pretty sure it will happen. If people want me to fail, there's nothing I can say. Here you have to control the second ball. Without that, you cannot survive. We were able to do it earlier in the season."

City were thrashed 4-2 by champions Leicester City on Saturday, and against Watford will bid to avoid losing back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)