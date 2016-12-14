MANCHESTER CITY 2 WATFORD 0

Dec 14 Pablo Zabaleta's first goal in two years and another from David Silva ensured Manchester City beat Watford 2-0 to keep up their pursuit of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Without a win at the Etihad in three games and with Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho suspended, City needed a reboot and Zabaleta provided it on 33 minutes, shooting from the six-yard box after a cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne went close to a second soon after as City dominated but although Watford were always dangerous on the break, with Etienne Capoue forcing a good save from Claudio Bravo, City always looked capable of adding to their lead.

Silva obliged in the 86th minute, bursting forward to exchange passes with Raheem Sterling and put the result beyond doubt with his first goal since January.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ian Chadband)