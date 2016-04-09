Goals from Sergio Aguero and Samir Nasri helped Manchester City cement their place in the top four of the Premier League but only after they had been given a fright at the Etihad Stadium.

West Brom went ahead with their first attack after six minutes when Stephane Sessegnon fired a shot past a flat-footed Joe Hart in goal.

Sessegnon then blotted his copybook when he fouled Aleksandar Kolarov and Aguero slotted home a 19th-minute penalty.

Nasri, making his first league start since September, put City in front after 66 minutes, tapping in from close range after Aguero's effort was blocked.

West Brom had chances to equalise against a shaky home rearguard, chiefly through Saido Berahino who missed the target with the home defence expecting an offside flag.

City, in fourth, are four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United who visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)