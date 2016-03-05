LONDON, March 5 Manchester City 4 Aston Villa 0 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City revived their faltering title challenge with a thumping 4-0 home win over bottom club Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Yaya Toure opened the floodgates at the start of the second half when his side-footed effort deflected in off Micah Richards.

Two minutes later, Aguero charged down Richards' clearance and watched on as the ball looped over the advancing Brad Guzan. The Argentine added a third with a low shot in the 60th minute following David Silva's beautifully chipped pass.

Substitute Raheem Sterling made it 4-0 with a back-post tap-in six minutes later, before Aguero missed the chance of a hat-trick when his 73rd-minute penalty hit the post after Ciaran Clark had tripped Kelechi Iheanacho. (Reporting by Ed Dove, Editing by Alan Baldwin)