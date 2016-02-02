Factbox on Pep Guardiola, who will take charge of Premier League Manchester City from July on a three-year contract, the club said on Monday.

* Born Josep Guardiola i Sala, January 18, 1971, Santpedor, Spain.

* Played as a defensive midfielder and joined Barcelona's youth academy in 1984. Given his first-team debut by coach Johan Cruyff in 1990.

* Won six league titles, two King's Cups, the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1997 and the club's first European Cup in 1992 before moving on in 2001.

* Had spells with Brescia and AS Roma and played in Qatar and Mexico before retiring in 2006.

* His career with Brescia was disrupted when he tested positive for nandrolone after a league match and was banned for four months. Guardiola protested his innocence and eventually cleared his name through the courts in 2009.

* Helped Spain win the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and won 47 caps for the national side.

* Began coaching career in 2007 when he was appointed coach of Barcelona B, the club's reserve team, steering them to the top of their group and promotion from Spain's tercera (fourth-tier) division.

* President Joan Laporta promoted him to his first top-flight post to replace Frank Rijkaard in 2008 and he guided the side to a treble in his first campaign.

* They won La Liga, beat Athletic Bilbao in the King's Cup final and defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League final in Rome.

* Won six trophies in 2009 by adding the European and Spanish Super Cups and Barcelona's first Club World Cup.

* Won a second successive La Liga title in 2010 with a record 99-point haul, recording only one defeat.

* In Guardiola's third campaign, Barca retained the Spanish Super Cup, went on a 23-match unbeaten run on the road, a club record, and won the league again but were beaten 1-0 by Mourinho's Real Madrid in the King's Cup final.

* Beat United again in the Champions League with a 3-1 triumph in London.

* In the 2011-12 campaign Barca won the European and Spanish Super Cups, a second Club World Cup and the King's Cup in Guardiola's final match as coach.

* Barca reached a record-equalling fifth consecutive Champions League semi-final but were undone 3-2 on aggregate by Chelsea.

* In four seasons as a coach Guardiola won nine out of 15 'Clasicos' against Real Madrid. He drew four and lost twice. Won 14 trophies.

* Guardiola took a year out in 2012, living and studying in New York, before taking over Bayern Munich in 2013, following their treble-winning season under Jupp Heynckes.

*In his first season in charge Bayern won the Bundesliga in record time and also clinched the German Cup, having won the UEFA Super Cup upon his arrival and the Club World Cup earlier in his first season.

* He won the league again 2015 and his team is on track for a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga crown this season -- a third in a row under Guardiola.

* Despite domestic success Guardiola has failed to deliver the Champions League trophy to Munich, with Bayern eliminated in the semi-finals in the previous two seasons.

* He turned down a contract extension from Bayern late last year, saying he wanted to work in England's Premier League.

* Named as Manchester City's next manager

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)