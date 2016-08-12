Aug 12 Middlesbrough have signed Brazilian defender Fabio da Silva from Cardiff City on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side confirmed on Friday.

The left back, whose twin brother Rafael plays for Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, made 23 appearances for Cardiff in the Championship, the second tier of English football, last season and has won two caps for Brazil.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank Fabio for his contribution during his two and a half years at the club," said a statement on the Cardiff City website. (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk)

The 26-year-old joined Manchester United from Fluminense in 2008 but struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford, spending a year on loan at Queens Park Rangers before departing for Cardiff in January 2014. (Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Brian Homewood)