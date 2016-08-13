MIDDLESBROUGH 1 STOKE CITY 1

Aug 13 Xherdan Shaqiri's dazzling second-half free kick rescued a point for Stoke City at newly promoted Middlesbrough, who marked their return to the Premier League after seven years with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Debutant Alvaro Negredo scored with his first chance in a Middlesbrough shirt as he rose above two Stoke defenders in the 11th minute to send Gaston Ramirez's looping header beyond 40-year-old Shay Given following a teasing cross from Albert Adomah.

Ramirez hammered an effort against the post after being played in by Adam Clayton, and at the other end cleared Shaqiri's testing corner off the line after Victor Valdes had failed to claim.

Newly promoted Middlesbrough had the best defensive record in the Championship last season, conceding just 31 goals, but were beaten in the 67th minute when Shaqiri struck a low free kick in off the post. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Brian Homewood)