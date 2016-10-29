* Middlesbrough beat Bournemouth 2-0 to earn first home win

* Gaston Ramirez scored dazzling individual goal on 39 minutes

* Uruguayan netted after solo run starting inside his own half

* Stewart Downing notched up the second on 56 minutes

* Josh King came closest for visitors, hitting the bar

* Boro celebrated their first win in eight league games

* Boro at Man City next while Bournemouth host Sunderland

MIDDLESBROUGH 2 BOURNEMOUTH 0

Oct 29 Gaston Ramirez scored a magnificent solo goal to set Middlesbrough on their way to their first home win of the Premier League season and bring an end to Bournemouth's fine recent run on Saturday.

Six minutes before halftime, Ramirez started a storming run with a neat piece of skill, went careering towards the Bournemouth goal, checked inside and shot into the corner.

The Uruguayan striker's brilliance put Boro in sight of some relief after seven league games without a win and Stewart Downing sealed the much-needed victory when he notched up his first goal of the season after 56 minutes.

It meant Boro's Aitor Karanka won the duel of the league's two youngest managers with Bournemouth's Eddie Howe having to suffer only his second defeat in eight games after Josh King's first-half volley against the bar proved his side's best effort. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Clare Fallon)