April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough (Premier League, December 2016)
Burnley 1-1 Middlesbrough (Championship, April 2016)
Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley (FA Cup, January 2016)
Middlesbrough 1-0 Burnley (Championship, December 2015)
Burnley 0-1 Middlesbrough (Championship, April 2014)
Middlesbrough 1-0 Burnley (Championship, December 2013)
Burnley 0-0 Middlesbrough (Championship, February 2013)
Middlesbrough 3-2 Burnley (Championship, August 2012)
Middlesbrough 0-2 Burnley (Championship, January 2012)
Burnley 0-2 Middlesbrough (Championship, September 2011)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches):
Middlesbrough - L L L D L
Burnley - L L D L W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
7/5 Middlesbrough to win
11/5 Burnley to win
2/1 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Middlesbrough win: 11/2 1-0; 10/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 22/1 3-0
Burnley win: 13/2 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0
Also:
7/2 Alvaro Negredo to score and Middlesbrough win
6/1 Andre Gray to score and Burnley win (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Neil Robinson)