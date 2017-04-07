Burnley are the only Premier League side yet to win on the road this season, but striker Sam Vokes believes the team could break the jinx when they visit Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Burnley, who are on the verge of securing a second consecutive season in the top flight but have earned just three points from 15 away games all season, are 14th in the table on 35 points, 12 more than second-bottom Middlesbrough.

Vokes' team have drawn two of their last four away games, giving him hope that a first away win may be just around the corner.

"That's our next step, that away win," he told British media. "We've looked better on the road recently but it's about turning those performances into results. Saturday would be a great game to do that."

Burnley beat Middlesbrough on their last trip to the Riverside Stadium, winning 2-1 in the FA Cup in January 2016, but the last time they gained any league points there was in January 2012, when both teams were in the Championship.

"It would be nice to go up there and claim some more points," Vokes said.

"It will be a tough place to go but, with that said, anywhere in the Premier League is tough to go away from home. It's a game where we want to go and get that first win."

Burnley won the reverse fixture in December, beating Boro 1-0 at Turf Moor.

