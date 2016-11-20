* Chelsea went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough

* Diego Costa scored his 10th goal of the season to put them ahead

* Pedro hit the bar from Costa's knockdown in the second half

* It was Chelsea's sixth successive win, without conceding a goal

* The London side moved a point ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City

* Middlesbrough at Leicester next, Chelsea at home to Tottenham Hotspur MIDDLESBROUGH 0 CHELSEA 1

Nov 20 Chelsea replaced Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

It was the London side's sixth successive win without conceding a goal and put them a point ahead of the Merseyside club and Manchester City.

The league's leading scorer, Diego Costa, hit his 10th goal of the season to put them in front four minutes before halftime.

Middlesbrough, promoted last season, found it hard to make any clear chances. They remain in the bottom six, one point clear of the relegation places.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)