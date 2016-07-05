Middlesbrough have signed Dutch defensive midfielder Marten De Roon on a four-year contract from Serie A side Atalanta, the Premier League club said on their website (www.mfc.co.uk).

Middlesbrough, who won promotion from the Championship last season, did not disclose financial details of the deal but British media reported that the Riverside club had paid around 12 million pounds ($15.89 million) for his signature.

The 25-year-old scored one goal in 36 appearances for Atalanta last season and is Boro's third signing of the close season, following the arrivals of winger Viktor Fischer and defender Bernardo Espinosa.

"Really happy with my transfer to Middlesbrough! Let's make a good season in the Premier League. Come on The Boro," De Roon said on his official Twitter account.

($1 = 0.7551 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)