June 15 Middlesbrough have agreed to sign Colombia defender Bernardo Espinosa on a free transfer when he leaves Sporting Gijon at the end of the month, the Premier League club said on their website (www.mfc.co.uk) on Wednesday.

Espoinosa is 'Boro manager Aitor Karanka's second signing of the close season, with winger Viktor Fischer having already agreed a move from Ajax Amsterdam last month, as they prepare for their return to the top flight.

Espinosa, 26, opted to join Middlesbrough after rejecting advances from other English teams including Everton, Bournemouth and Watford, according to British media reports.

The Colombian began his career with Sevilla and spent time on loan at Racing Santander and Gijon before joining the latter permanently in 2013 where he has since made over 90 appearances. His contract with the La Liga club expires at the end of June. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)