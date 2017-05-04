Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Manchester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 30/4/17 Middlesbrough fans celebrate as Calum Chambers celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Russell Cheyne/ Livepic/ Files

Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Several Middlesbrough players reacted after referee Kevin Friend awarded a penalty for defender Marten de Roon's challenge on Leroy Sane in the second half.

"It is alleged that in or around the 66th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA said in a statement.

Middlesbrough have until May 5 to respond to the charge.

City striker Sergio Aguero scored the resulting penalty to level the game 1-1, with the visitors coming from behind again to secure a 2-2 draw after an 85th minute Gabriel Jesus strike.

The result left 19th-placed Middlesbrough six points adrift of safety with three games to play.

