AMSTERDAM May 27 Danish international Viktor Fisher has joined promoted Middlesbrough on a three-year contract from Ajax Amsterdam, the clubs said on Friday.

The 21-year-old winger, who has won eight caps, was under contact to the Dutch league runners-up until the end of next season but has moved to the English Premier League for an undisclosed fee.

Fisher won the Dutch title with Ajax in 2013 and 2014, playing 111 matches and scoring 31 goals, but he struggled last year with a hamstring injury. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)