Jun 21, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; United States goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) reacts during the second half against Argentina in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports/Files

LONDON Middlesbrough have signed the United States goalkeeper Brad Guzan, the newly promoted Premier League club announced on Friday.

"Guzan, who was with Aston Villa last season, becomes Aitor Karanka’s eighth senior signing of the summer and has agreed a two-year deal," said their official website (www.mfc.co.uk).

"The 31-year-old made 34 appearances for Villa last season and played every game for Juergen Klinsmann’s USA squad in the summer as they reached the Copa America semi-final.

"He brings a wealth of Premier League experience to bolster Boro’s goalkeeper options further, having spent seven seasons at Villa Park."

Guzan moved to Villa in 2008, as understudy to another American goalkeeper in Brad Friedel, whose consistency meant his opportunities were limited for several years.

Boro finished runners-up in the Championship (second tier) last season, earning a return to the top level for the first time since 2009.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)