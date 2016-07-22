July 22 Alvaro Negredo can rediscover his mojo in the Premier League at newly-promoted Middlesbrough after struggling to make an impact since his move to Valencia, manager Aitor Karanka has said.

The 30-year-old Negredo joined Manchester City from Sevilla in 2013 and scored 23 goals and won the Premier League title for the club.

He moved to Valencia in 2014 and has since struggled to be as effective for the La Liga club who finished 12th in the league last year. Middlesbrough announced Negredo has joined them on a season-long loan deal.

"He is a really good player and if he recovers his best he will be a really important player for us," Karanka told the club's website (www.mfc.co.uk).

"Another reason I wanted to sign him is because he has played in this country and he knows the league.

"I'm pleased and he's pleased because he wants to play his best and he knows that England and this club is the best place to recover his self."

Middlesbrough, who were runners-up in the Championship (second tier) last season, will mark their return to England's top flight when they host Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium on Aug. 13. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)