Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, March 16 Aitor Karanka was sacked as Middlesbrough manager on Thursday with the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew taking over with immediate effect, the Premier League club said.
"Both parties have agreed that it is in the best interests of the club to make this change," Middlesbrough said in a statement.
The relegation-threatened club, promoted last season after a seven-year absence from the top flight, thanked Karanka for his work over the past three-and-a-half years.
Middlesbrough are 19th in the 20-team Premier League. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.