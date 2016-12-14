* Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0 to go second in the table

* Lallana headed Liverpool ahead after 20 minutes

* Origi doubled the lead when he finished off a swift passing move

* Lallana converted Origi's cross for his second goal

* Middlesbrough host Swansea City next, Liverpool visit Everton

MIDDLESBROUGH 0 LIVERPOOL 3

Dec 14 Adam Lallana scored twice as Liverpool returned to second in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Wednesday that revived their title push.

Liverpool, who lost to Bournemouth and drew with West Ham United in their last two games, took the lead when Nathaniel Clyne's superb curling cross was met by Lallana at the far post to head home in the 29th minute.

They doubled their advantage in the 60th when Divock Origi put the finishing touch to a swift passing move to score for the fifth straight game in all competitions and Lallana wrapped up the points from close range.

The victory moved Liverpool up to second on 34 points, above Arsenal on goals scored, but still six points adrift of leaders Chelsea. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)