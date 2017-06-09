Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.
Monk, 38, left Leeds last month only days after Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani took over the club, rejecting an offer to extend his stay at Elland Road.
The former Swansea City boss joined Leeds at the start of last season and guided them to seventh in the second-tier Championship, just missing out on a playoff spot.
Middlesbrough finished 19th and were relegated from the Premier League after registering just five wins from 38 games under previous managers Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew.
Agnew, who took over from Karanka in March till the end of the campaign, could not prevent Boro's drop.
Monk will be officially unveiled at a news conference on Monday.
HONG KONG Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was handed an eight-match ban by Chinese football authorities on Thursday for his role in a brawl that broke out during Shanghai SIPG's draw with Guangzhou R&F at the weekend.