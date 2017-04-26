April 26 Middlesbrough face a "must-win" match when they host fellow Premier League relegation candidate Sunderland in Wednesday's Tees-Wear derby, striker Alvaro Negredo has said.

The 31-year-old Spain international, who has played derbies in Seville, Manchester and Valencia during his career, believes Middlesbrough have an opportunity to end their 16-game winless run in the league.

"Derbies are always a must-win game," Negredo told the club website (www.mfc.co.uk). "This game is very important as a derby but also in the circumstances.

"Things can be turned around if we win and it can be a real boost for the next few games.

"Obviously, it's a very difficult situation... we have to stick together, and keep fighting because we still have a chance."

David Moyes' Sunderland have won just twice on the road all season and have an opportunity to go level on points with the Teesside outfit at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough won the reverse fixture 2-1 in August at the Stadium of Light with Negredo creating both the goals for Cristhian Stuani. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)