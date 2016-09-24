* Visitors Tottenham beat Middlesbrough 2-1

* Son Heung-min scores twice before the interval

* Korean equals his goal tally for last season

* Boro travel to West Ham next; Spurs home to Manchester City

MIDDLESBROUGH 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2

Sept 24 Tottenham Hotspur made light of the absence of Harry Kane as two goals from Son Heung-min brought a deserved 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday to move the unbeaten visitors back to second place in the Premier League.

Although Ben Gibson clawed a goal back for Boro in the second half, the game was effectively settled by Son's two early strikes. That took his tally to four in three games - as many as he managed in the whole of last season.

On seven minutes the Korean fooled keeper Victor Valdes with a double feint after a one-two with Vincent Janssen. Son's second, on 23 minutes, was even better as he wriggled free from a seemingly impossible position out wide and bent a shot past the keeper.

Christian Eriksen and Janssen both went close for the visitors before Gibson struck half-way through the second half, heading home Stewart Downing's cross. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)