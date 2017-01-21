LONDON Jan 21 A rejuvenated West Ham took all three points in a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Saturday thanks to two goals from Andy Carroll.

Aitor Karanka's Boro side have now won only one of their last eight Premier League matches, suffering five defeats.

Here are the post-match verdicts from supporters of both clubs.

"Aitor Karanka got what he deserved today. I must admit I feared the worst when I first saw the team selection, as once again the phrase 'square pegs in round holes' came to mind.

"Why drop Fabio? The lad has been in exceptional form since breaking into the side. I understand people will say that it was to deal with the aerial threat of Andy Carroll, but why can't we focus on our own strengths rather than worrying about the strengths of the opposition?

"Playing Fabio on the right and George Friend on the left gives us balance. Callum Chambers and Ben Gibson have been exceptional together at centre-back, too, so why break that partnership up?

"Fair play to Cristhian Stuani for being in the right place at the right time to score, but in open play he was once again very poor, both on the right wing and the left.

"Once again, Karanka left it far too late to make the changes. Alvaro Negredo was just standing around waiting for a pass to his feet. He looked more effective when Rudy Gestede came on but who knows how many chances we may have created if the manager had made the changes with half an hour to go?

"After the game Karanka called the atmosphere awful, saying that the Boro fans have short memories, but he's talking nonsense. The fans were spot-on and got right behind the team today. The manager has gone right down in my estimation."

"What a great game of football. It could have been 5-1 to West Ham but if it had finished 2-2, then I wouldn't have complained.

"We are looking like a team that cares again, a team that tries again. We missed a few easy opportunities and we did look shaky at times but it's the fight and the passion that I am enjoying from our team.

"Getting rid of Dimitri Payet has really boosted the squad and and brought them together. Super Slaven Bilic was spot on with his line-up today.

"I'm obviously delighted with Andy Carroll getting his name on the score sheet twice but seeing him taken off with what looked like another injury in the second half is a big concern.

"Again, Winston Reid was colossal at the back and turned in another man-of-the-match performance, and it's great to see Jonathan Calleri hit the back of the net, too.

"Adrian Byram and Angelo Ogbonna both played well today. Ogbonna has been a bit ropey this season (along with a lot of others) but is a good defender, and the criticism people give him is way over the top.

"Byram was constantly closing down Adama Traore quickly, which stopped him having an even more impressive game than he already did.

"If Traore can work on his goals and assists I think he has the potential to be world class. I can't remember the last time I saw someone glide past the opposition so quickly. I would love him to come to West Ham. That lad is genuinely terrifying every time he gets the ball."