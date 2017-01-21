* West Ham earned a deserved 3-1 win at Middlesbrough

* Carroll was West Ham's hero with a first-half double

* His replacement Calleri added the third in stoppage time

* Stuani equalised for Boro after a great team move

* Carroll starred again after his wonder goal against Palace

* West Ham celebrated their fifth win in seven league matches

* Boro host West Brom next, West Ham visit Manchester City

MIDDLESBROUGH 1 WEST HAM UNITED 3

Jan 21 Andy Carroll continued his barnstorming form for West Ham, netting the first-half double that consigned Middlesbrough to another dispiriting Premier League defeat at the Riverside on Saturday.

Carroll, fresh from his brilliant strike against Crystal Palace, once again made Hammers' fans forget the controversy over their absent former hero Dimitri Payet as he delivered more delight for his under-pressure manager Slaven Bilic with a bullet header from a corner after nine minutes.

Then after Cristhian Stuani had brought Middlesbrough back into the game with a brilliant team goal, Carroll turned from destroyer into poacher as he snaffled a second just before the break in a frenetic game.

Boro cursed their luck after Stuani hit the bar and Rudy Gestede squandered a late chance but the Hammers sealed a fifth win in seven league matches when substitute Jonathan Calleri scored in the 94th minute. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)