Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 10/9/16Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Joel Ward celebrate at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes/ Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 10/9/16Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke in action with Middlesbrough's Antonio Barragan Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes/ Livepic

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha brought relief to Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew as their goals earned the struggling Londoners their first Premier League win of the season 2-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Benteke made the initial repayment on Palace's record 32 million-pound ($42.5 million) investment as the former Liverpool striker headed home his first goal for the club in the 16th minute from Zaha's cross.

But the joy was short-lived for Palace, who had earned just a point after three games, as Daniel Ayala's first Premier League goal, a header from Stewart Downing's corner, caught Palace keeper Steve Mandanda napping in the 38th minute.

Zaha struck just after the break, overpowering Boro defender George Friend before slotting past Victor Valdes to end the home side's unbeaten start to the league season.

($1 = 0.7533 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)