LONDON Nov 11 Six people have been arrested after a banner referring to Bolton Wanderers striker Marvin Sordell was unfurled at Millwall's New Den Stadium during Saturday's win over Derby County.

Sordell was abused by some Millwall fans when the sides met at the south London stadium last month, leading to a 13-year-old boy being banned from the ground this week.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said in a statement the arrests were made over alleged public order offences.

"Six males were arrested during the game at Millwall in relation to a banner being unfurled at the game," he said.

"They remain in custody at this time."

The banner was hastily removed by Millwall staff during the Championship (second tier) game against Derby which Millwall won 2-1.

The club have declined to comment on the issue with assistant manager Joe Gallen, speaking to the media after the game because manager Kenny Jackett was absent with the flue, also refused to discuss the incident.

Sordell, a member of Britain's squad at the Olympic Games this summer, tweeted after Bolton played there, that his team-mates Lee Chung-young, Darren Pratley and Benik Afobe were all subjected to racist taunts at the New Den.

Last week Millwall confirmed the 13-year-old had admitted abusing Sordell and subsequently issued a written apology, which the player accepted.

Millwall decided not to impose a life ban on the teenager but offered him a place on an educational programme instead.

Sordell also faced racist abuse from Serbia fans while playing for England Under-21s in Krusevac on Oct. 16. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)