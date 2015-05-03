UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON May 3 MK Dons, formed after Wimbledon were controversially relocated to Milton Keynes in 2003, won promotion to the English second-tier Championship for the first time on Sunday.
They beat Yeovil 5-1 to finish second in the third tier League One, eight points behind champions Bristol City. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.