Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and son Kai during a lap of honour after the game

Manchester United 3 Bournemouth 1

Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford scored to lift Manchester United to a comfortable 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday that secured fifth place in the Premier League table.

The game was hastily rearranged after the match on Sunday was abandoned due to a bomb scare and the first half was very low key in front of a sparse Old Trafford crowd.

The one moment of quality produced a fine goal, however, just before the interval when United's French forward Anthony Martial injected pace down the left and Rashford stepped over his cross to leave Rooney with a simple finish.

The 18-year-old Rashford provided another example of his burgeoning talent with a clinical finish, his eighth goal since making his debut in February, in the 74th minute and Ashley Young added United's third before defender Chris Smalling's stoppage-time own goal gave Bournemouth a consolation.

