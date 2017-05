Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 15/5/16Fans outside the stadium after being evacuated from the stadium as the game is abandonedAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 15/5/16General view as the stadium are evacuated before the matchReuters / Andrew YatesLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 15/5/16General view outside the stadium after the match was abandonedReuters / Andrew YatesLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 15/5/16General view of police outside the stadium after the match was abandonedReuters / Andrew YatesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

LONDON A controlled explosion was carried out on a suspect package in Manchester United's Old Trafford ground on Sunday, police said.

Earlier a Premier League match between United and Bournemouth was abandoned and the stadium evacuated before kickoff following the discovery of the package.

"A controlled explosion has just been carried out within the stadium by bomb disposal experts at Old Trafford. More to follow," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Andrew Roche)