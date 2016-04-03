Football Soccer - Manchester United v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 3/4/16. Sir Bobby Charlton and wife Norma walk out onto the pitch as fans pay tribute during the unveiling of the newly renamed South Stand ''Sir Bobby Charlton stand'' to commemorate...

LONDON Bobby Charlton, still Manchester United's record goalscorer more than 40 years after retiring as a player, was given an emotional salute on the Old Trafford pitch on Sunday when the South Stand was named the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand in his honour.

Charlton, now 78, made his debut for United 60 years ago and scored a club record 249 goals for them in 758 appearances before leaving in 1973.

United manager Louis Van Gaal, speaking before fans gave Charlton a rousing reception minutes before Sunday's Premier League match against Everton, said: "As a child, when I watched football, we have seen finals and I picked up my idols.

"One was Jimmy Greaves and the other was Bobby Charlton. He has been in my mind for a long time. Then I met him at Old Trafford when I became manager, it was a big honour for me and he gets the honour he deserves today."

